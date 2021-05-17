Walk-in vaccination for 45+ in Delhi, stock to last 3 days

Vaccination centres for the 45 and above age groups in hospitals and other healthcare centres are now being shifted to government schools. At the schools vaccination centres, people aged 45 and above will be vaccinated even if they have not registered online for vaccination.

New Delhi, May 17 (IANS) Delhi will receive 3.83 lakh doses of vaccines in May but as on Monday, it has vaccines for the 45 and above age group categories for the next three days and for the 18 to 44 age group for only two days.

"Walk-in vaccination process has been started at schools for those in the 45 and above age group. Vaccination centres operating at government hospitals and other healthcare centres now are being shifted to the government schools. The process of shifting has started and in the next few days many other centres will be shifted to schools," said Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday.

The Minister told the press that the Centre has informed that Delhi would receive 3.83 lakh doses of vaccines in May. No vaccines will be supplied for the age group 18-44 years.

"We have requested the Centre to provide vaccines for the 18-44 age group at least the same amount being given for 45 and above age group so that both categories of people can be administered vaccines at the same time. If vaccines are not received in the next three days, all vaccination centres for the 18 to 44 age group will be shut," Sisodia said.

Sisodia, who is also Nodal Minister for Covid management in the national capital, said he has written to the Centre and has demanded that Delhi inform in advance how much vaccines will be provided in June and July so that the Delhi government can prepare the vaccination programmes in advance.

Sisodia also pointed out that like the Centre has fixed oxygen quotas for all States and Union Territories, similarly the Centre should maintain transparency in allocating vaccines to the States and UTs.

"The allocation of vaccines is being done under the supervision of the Centre and we have requested the Centre to make the system transparent. All States must be aware of how many vaccines they would be getting and how many vaccines other States would be receiving at the same time. The Centre should also direct vaccine manufacturing agencies to maintain transparency in allocating vaccines for the government (States and the Centre) and to the private agencies," Sisodia added.

--IANS

pd/bg