Wally Adeyemo confirmed as US Deputy Treasury Secy

Adeyemo was confirmed on Thursday via voice vote, a process through which the presiding officer announces the result according to his or her judgment with senators in favour and against saying "Yea" or "Nay", reports Xinhua news agency.

Washington, March 26 (IANS) The US Senate has confirmed Wally Adeyemo as the Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Department, making him the first African-American to hold the position.

The names or numbers of Senators voting on each side are not recorded.

A voice vote is usually used to approve non-controversial legislation and nomination.

Earlier this month, the Senate Finance Committee unanimously approved Adeyemo's nomination.

"I'm confident that Wally will handle his mission as Deputy Secretary like he's handled everything else during his career: with integrity and excellence," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Twitter.

Yellen, the country's first female Treasury Secretary, said Adeyemo has become a master of shuttle economic diplomacy, helping keep US economy strong at home and competitive abroad.

She also noted that Adeyemo helped build the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau from its foundation after the Great Recession.

Adeyemo also served as deputy director of the White House National Economic Council during the former Barack Obama administration and international economic adviser on the National Security Council.

