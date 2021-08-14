Want every differently-abled to contribute to nation: Deepa Malik

Deepa, the first Indian woman to win a medal in the Paralympic Games, won a Silver medal at the 2016 Summer Paralympics in shot put. She also bagged Gold in the F-53/54 Javelin event at the para athletic Grand Prix in Dubai (2018).

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS President of the Paralympic Committee of India and Padma Shri awardee Deepa Malik has said she dreams of an India where every Divyang -- differently abled, gets an opportunity to participate in the growth and progress of the country.

Interacting with IANS, Deepa said she feels fortunate to be a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Committee to commemorate 75 years of independence.

India will participate in nine events at the Tokyo Paralympics, to be held from August 24 to September 5. This time, there is a different level of excitement and enthusiasm as India scripted history by winning Gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Sharing her views with IANS about the "new India", Deepa said: "The new India should be an 'inclusive' India, where everyone gets equal opportunities, especially the differently-abled."

"A lot of work has been done on this... Individuals like me, taking advantage of the country's infrastructure and education, have the courage to contribute to the country's progress, economic condition and sports," she said.

"We (differently-abled people) have the ability... we just need a chance, so it is my dream to have an India where every differently abled person gets a chance to participate in the country's progress," she added.

She further said India's recent Gold medal win at the Tokyo Olympics has encouraged those who are going to take part in the Paralympics.

"There is no pressure on the players at all. Rather, the spirit has increased," she said.

Appreciating the co-operation of the government, Deepa said: "Equal and proper attention was given to our players, be it diet or training. I would also like to thank the sponsors and the policies of the government."

Players like Devendra Jhajharia (F-46 javelin throw), Mariyappan Thangavelu (T-63 high jump) and world champion Sandeep Choudhary (F-64 javelin throw) who are part of the Indian contingent taking part at the Paralympic Games, are among the medal contenders.

Jhajharia is aiming for his third Paralympic gold medal. He won the gold medal in 2004 and 2016. Also, Mariyappan had won a gold medal in the previous edition of Rio.

