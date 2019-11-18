Want open discussion on all matters: PM Modi

New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he wants an open discussion on all matters and hoped for a productive winter session of Parliament.

Addressing the media, ahead of the winter session, Modi also said that the contribution of all the members is important as he called it a crucial time and hoped that the session will help in taking India's journey forward.

"We are open for discussions on all issues. It is important that a fine level discussion takes place. Debate and dialogues are very important. Each should use their mind to the fullest. They should contribute in making the discussions rich," Modi said.

He also said he met leaders from almost all the political parties in the past few days and hoped that as the last session was "phenomenal" due to the contribution of all the political parties and MPs, this session will also be very productive. He said the achievements of the sessions are not of the government or of the treasury benches but the entire Parliament. All the MPs are responsible for a successful and productive session, he said, thanking all the members for their contributions. He reminded that this is the last session of 2019 and a very important session as well. "This the 250th session of the Rajya Sabha. Also, during this session, on November 26, we will observe Constitution Day - when our Constitution completes its 70 years. The Constitution has gathered in it the unity and diversity of the nation. It is the driving force for the country," Modi said. The winter session will end on December 13. nks/kr