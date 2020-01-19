Want to create inclusive platform for sports innovation: CM

Bhubaneswar, Jan 19 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday highlighted the need of inclusive platform that not only celebrates sports innovation and entrepreneurship but also involves sportspersons, sports startups, high performance centres and students in a significant way.

"It will encourage the participants from the sports fraternity to meet, exchange knowledge, and learn from one another," said the Chief Minister.

He was addressing the valedictory ceremony of Sport IT 2020, India's first sports and innovation festival organised by Xavier Emlyon Business School (XEBS) and Sports and Youth Services Department.

Welcoming sports entrepreneurs, investors and students from across India and foreign nations to Bhubaneswar, Patnaik said it was a matter of happiness that Odisha has been conferred with Sports-Star Ace Award for the consecutive second year as the Best State for Sports Promotion in the entire country. This reflects the commitment of Odisha Government for development of sport, he added. "I am sure the festival will enhance the outcome of our efforts to bring innovation to sports and promote a sporting culture among the youth," the Chief Minister said. The Odisha Government has also invited the startup entrepreneurs who participated in the event for an interaction for future association.