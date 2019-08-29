Want to develop relationship of trust, mutual love with Wayanad: Rahul Gandhi

Wayanad (Kerala) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that he wants to develop a relationship of trust and mutual love and affection with the people of his constituency Wayanad.

He also urged the people to consider him as their son and brother instead of MP."I am your MP but I don't want to be just that. There are many Members of Parliament in India. My aim is to develop a relationship of trust with you, a relationship of mutual love and affection. I want you to see me as a family member. I want you to call me your brother and son not just a member of parliament," Gandhi said.Gandhi, who is in Wayanad to survey flood-affected areas and to review rescue and relief operations in the aftermath of the deluge following incessant downpour, visited the flood-hit St Claret School in Vythiri here.He further added that it is an honour for him to be representing Kerala and Wayanad in parliament."It is my honour to be representing Kerala and Wayanad in the Parliament. You will see me taking the issues that are important to you and representing them in Parliament. I have already raised the issue of the farmers in Parliament," he said.Gandhi sympathised with the people and said that he will do everything to reduce the pain of the people."Wayanad had a tragedy, there have been terrible floods. Many people have lost family members and their property due to floods. But throughout my journey I have seen that floods have not damaged the spirit of Wayanad people especially, the spirit of the children in Wayanad," he said.Sharing a lighter moment Gandhi said that during his visit he met a little girl who was smiling even after his house was damaged due to floods."Yesterday I asked a little girl if she is scared. She said no I am not scared. She was standing in front of her house which was damaged but still she was smiling. So with this spirit, Wayanad can achieve anything. However, big and difficult the target is, I am confident it can be achieved," he further added.He said that he has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Keralab Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and district administration to assure the release of the compensation of the Wayanad people and their relocation to safer areas."The chief minister and district administration have committed that they will do whatever they can to reduce the pain of Wayanad. The UTA workers, leaders have to pressurise the Kerala government to make sure that compensation happens adequately and timely," he further said.As many as 113 people lost their lives in the floods that had crippled the state earlier this month.Chief Minister announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the families of people who lost their lives due to floods in the state. (ANI)