Want to know more about Lohri? Here you go!

New Delhi [India], Jan 10 (ANI): The harvest festival of Punjab - Lohri is around the corner and the enthusiastic people across the country are gearing up to celebrate the occasion with a lavish feast, bonfire, and some bhangra.

Before you wish a happy Lohri to close ones, here are some interesting facts behind the joyous festival.

Unlike many other festivals where you have to check the calendar to mark the date each year, the day of Lohri comes up with no confusion as it usually falls more or less on January 13 every year.This is the festival of Punjab, which primarily the Sikh community celebrates with tremendous merry to mark the end of the winter season and the beginning of a new season of harvest.The main winter crop of Punjab - wheat, which is sown in October is seen at the prime form of January across the fields of Punjab. The crop is then later harvested in March.The occasion holds great significance among farmers, where they thank the almighty for a bountiful harvest of crops and forth.Generally, Lohri is termed as the festival of farmers in North India. Observed a night before Makar Sankranti, the celebrations begin when family and neighborhood people come together in open ground and surround themselves near to the bonfire, to brace the cold winter.It is then followed by offering prayers to the mother earth, the sun deity, the fire and the fields for prosperity, health, and good harvest.People take rounds around the bonfire and throw popcorn, peanuts, and revari to the fire, as an act to please the fire deity.The vibe turns completely joyous when everybody dances to the beats of dhol, and dives into the scrumptious feast served.These accounts for the reason why you have to wish a Happy Lohri. (ANI)