Want to know whether BJP is bringing NRC or not, asks Digvijaya Singh

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Jan 5 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh urged BJP to clarify whether it was planning to implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the country or not.

"We only want to know about NRC. Prime Minister Narendra Modiji says something while Amit Shah and JP Naddaji are saying something else. We want to know whether BJP is planning to bring the NRC or not?" Singh told reporters on Saturday.



Replying to questions about the controversy surrounding the Congress Seva Dal booklet claiming a physical relationship between Nathuram Godse and Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, he said that those who were angry should question the writer of the book instead of the Congress Seva Dal.

"First of all it is wrong to make comments on anyone's personal life, but the Congress Seva Dal has not written anything. The people should question Dominique Lapierre about it," he said.

The Congress party had come under attack from the BJP, Shiv Sena and other parties over the booklet. The grandson of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar had also urged the Madhya Pradesh government to ban the Congress booklet and requested it to register a case in this regard.

The booklet gave a reference citing page 423 the 'Freedom at Midnight' book written by Larry Collins and Dominique Lapierre, which states that Godse had a homosexual relationship with his "political guru" Savarkar before the former turned celibate. (ANI)