Want to offer prayers to Lord Ram when elections are near: Naqvi slams Kejriwal over Ayodhya visit ahead of UP polls

New Delhi [India], October 23 (ANI): As Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to visit Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on October 26 to offer prayers to Lord Rama, Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi slammed the AAP chief on Saturday saying that people like Kejriwal want to offer prayers to Lord Ram only when elections are near.



He said, "When elections are around the corner people want to offer prayers to Lord Ram. Some would visit Lord Ram temple while some would visit other temples. These people are neither going to be blessed by the voters nor by the God."

Kejriwal will visit Ayodhya for 'Ram Lalla darshan', informed Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Saturday.

Uttar Pradesh is scheduled to go to Assembly polls early next year. (ANI)

