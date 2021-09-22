Want to see Dalit CM in Uttarakhand: Harish Rawat

Luxor (Uttarakhand) Sep 22 (IANS) After a Dalit Chief Minister in Punjab, Congress General Secretary and Chairman of the campaign committee Harish Rawat said that he wants to see a Dalit as CM in Uttarakhand which goes to the polls early next year.

Addressing a parivartan yatra,the former Chief Minister said in Luxor, "history has not been created in Punjab but in whole of northern India, and when the Punjab chief minister was talking about his family background every one had tears in their eyes."