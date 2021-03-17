Wanted criminal, aide killed in encounter in Bihar

The STF also arrested four others from the spot and recovered arms and ammunition in large quantities.

Bhagalpur (Bihar), March 17 (IANS) Wanted criminal Chandrashekhar Kapri, carrying a reward of Rs 50,000, and his accomplice were killed in an encounter by the Bihar Special Task Force (STF) on Wednesday.

Bhagalpur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Nitisha Gudiya said the team of STF conducted a raid on Wednesday morning in the Rani Diara area, after receiving information about Kapri.

Kapri and his accomplice Manohar Mandal were killed in the retaliatory firing by the STF after the latter asked them to surrender.

Eight cases were registered against Kapri.

"Two 315 regular rifle, one 12 bore gun, two 315 musket rifles, a homemade gun and bullets were recovered from the encounter spot," said Gudiya, adding that raids are still on in the area.

--IANS

