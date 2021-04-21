Wanted criminal, associate held after encounter with police in UP's Hathras

Hathras (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 21 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday arrested a wanted criminal with a Rs 1 lakh bounty on his head, after an encounter in the state's Hathras district.



As per the police, the wanter criminal, Gaurav Sharma, was absconding for a month since March after allegedly shooting a man who had filed a molestation case against him in 2018, in Sasni. His accomplice also arrested, it added.

"The criminal - Gaurav Sharma, was injured after being shot. He has been hospitalised. He, along with his friends had shot dead a man in March. Four people were arrested. His friend was also wanted in a murder case in Morena in Madhya Pradesh," said Vineet Jaiswal, Superintendent of Police, Hathras.

"A reward of Rs 25,000 will be announced for the team that arrested them," Jaiswal added. (ANI)

