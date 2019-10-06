Wanted Kenyan woman drug supplier arrested by Delhi Police

New Delhi [India], Oct 6 (ANI): A wanted Kenyan woman drug supplier has been arrested from Mumbai by a special team of Delhi Police in connection with a case of seizure of 7.50 kg heroin from her possession.

The police arrested the woman identified as Mariam (36) alias Mweke on September 29, PS Kushwah, Deputy Commissioner of Special Cell Delhi said.

The accused was carrying a bounty of Rs 50, 000 on her head.A team of Special Cell of Delhi Police led by Inspector Ishwar Singh and supervised by ACP Attar Singh had arrested Mariam from Mumbai's Naalasupara East.Briefing about the incident, police officer Kushwah said, "This was a case of busting of an international narcotic drug syndicate by special cell on June 25, 2018, in which three members of drug cartel namely Ekene, Mariam and Martin, all of the African origin, residing in Delhi were arrested with 7.5 kg heroin including 2.5 kg from Mariam in the above case."He continued, "After completing the investigation, charge-sheet was filed in the court against the three accused on 1st November 2018 for trial. On January 7, 2019, accused Mariam was granted bail by the court in Delhi but she jumped bail and evaded further trial proceedings."After jumping the bail in the above case, she made her hideout in Mumbai and re-indulged in drug trafficking with the help of her other associates."The accused had disclosed that she came to India in 2016 on a tourist visa for a period of 3 months. Despite the expiry of her visa, she overstayed in India. She has further disclosed that after coming to India, she used to do odd jobs with the help of her friends of African origin in Delhi", he further explained."Thereafter, she came into contact with a Kenyan national namely Obum Favor, who used to indulge in the supply of heroin. Obum Fovor allured her to work for him as a carrier to supply heroin from Delhi to Punjab. But thereafter, she had developed her own drug syndicate and started supplying of heroin in Delhi NCR, Haryana, Mumbai and Punjab" Kushwah said.According to police, Mariam and her associates used to procure heroin from various Afghan nationals in Delhi for further supplying it in Delhi-NCR and other states of North India. (ANI)