Wanted mafiosi Ejaz Lakdawala nabbed

Mumbai, Jan 9 (IANS) Notorious mafia operative Ejaz Lakdawala, who was absconding for over two decades, has been arrested by a Mumbai Police team from Patna, official sources said here on Thursday.

With an Interpol red corner notice pending against him, Lakdawala has been associated with various mafia gangs in the past in Mumbai.

In the past couple of decades, he had been on the run and was spotted in locations like Dubai, Bangkok and Ontario.

He was produced before a Mumbai court and remanded to custody till January 21. More details of the operation are awaited.

Intelligence sources said Lakdawala's daughter Sonia was nabbed on a tip-off at Mumbai airport while travelling to Nepal. On interrogation she revealed that her father was hiding in Nepal which is also the base of operations of allied gangster Chhota Rajan. Lakdawala had also been allied previously with Dawood Ibrahim in running extortion rackets but later parted ways with him. He later hatched a plot to kill Dawood in Karachi but the plan failed as Dawood did not turn up. qn/kr