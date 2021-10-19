Wanted Maoist held in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli

The apprehended ultra has been identified as banned CPI-Maoist's Action Team Member Mangaru Madavi, a resident of Visamundi village in Bhamragad.

Nagpur, Oct 19 (IANS) In a huge success, the Maharashtra Police has arrested a most wanted Maoist carrying a bounty of Rs 200,000 on his head from the forests of Permilli in the Aheri region of Gadchiroli, an official said on Tuesday.

Following an intel input, the anti-Maoist operation was launched late on Monday in the forests and the security forces managed to trap and arrest Madavi early on Tuesday.

A history-sheeter in Gadchiroli Police records, he was directly involved in at least 3 murders, one encounter, attacks on police posts or security forces, the brutal killing of a Vice Sarpanch and other serious offences.

Besides serving as Action Team Member engaged in various terror activities, he was a senior cadre of the Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisan Mazdoor Sanghatana, said Gadchiroli police.

The officials involved in the operation in different capacities included Additional SPs Sameer Shaikh, Anuj Tare, SP Ankit Goyal and their teams, and the police have renewed their appeal to other Maoists to give up violence and return to the social mainstream.

