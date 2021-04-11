Wanted Naxal killed in exchange of fire with DRG in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 11 (ANI): A Naxal, carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head was killed in an exchange of firing between Maoists and Dantewada District Reserve Guard (DRG), in a forest area between Gaadam and Jungampal villages on Sunday.



One 8 mm pistol, a country-made gun along with 2 kilogramss of IED and other items have been recovered from his possession, P Sundarraj, IG Bastar said.

After the scuffle, the body of the Maoist identified as Vetti Hunga was recovered from the spot.

According to sources, more Maoists are suspected to have been either killed or injured as per the sources.

Earlier this afternoon, five vehicles engaged in the construction of a water treatment plant (WTP) in Bijapur district of the state were set ablaze by the Naxals.

The incident took place under Naimed police station limits, where armed ultras reached the site of the plant being built on the bank of Mingachal river to supply potable water to Bijapur town. The armed naxals threatened to halt operations at the plant and set fire to the vehicles before fleeing, according to an official.

On Thursday, Rakeshwar Singh Manhas, a CoBRA jawan of the Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) who was kidnapped by Naxals during the Bijapur ambush on April 3, was released by the Maoists. Manhas had done missing after the deadly April 3 gunfight between Naxals and security personnel near the Sukma-Bijapur border in Chhattisgarh. (ANI)

