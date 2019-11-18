War heroes of 1962 Sino-Indian war remembered on Nuranang Day

Tawang (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Nuranang Day was celebrated here on Monday with solemnity and Military fanfare by Indian Army on Monday to commemorate the epic battle of Jaswantgarh and Nuranang (in Arunachal Pradesh) during the 1962 Sino-Indian War.

Senior Military Officers and distinguished civil dignitaries paid homage to gallant war heroes who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty for the protection of the country.



A large number of ex-servicemen, relatives of the war heroes, school children and local populace from the area graced the function.

The wreath-laying ceremony was followed by a demonstration giving a brief account of heroics of our gallant soldiers of 4 GARHWAL RIFLES including Rifleman Jaswant Singh Rawat, Mahavir Chakra (Posthumous), Rifleman Gopal Singh Gusain, Vir Chakra and Lance Naik Trilok Singh Negi, Vir Chakra (Posthumous) during the epic battle.

Relatives of Rifleman Jaswant Singh Rawat, Mahavir Chakra (Posthumous), who had lost his life in the line of duty, were felicitated on this occasion.

An innovative facility in the form of 'Digital Visitors' Book' was also inaugurated at Jaswantgarh War Memorial during the event which will enable visitors to express their gratitude towards our brave soldiers. (ANI)

