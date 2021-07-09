'War not a solution to Afghanistan's political conflicts'

The two-day dialogue was held in an attempt to end the decades-long conflict in Afghanistan, Xinhua news agency reported.

Tehran, July 9 (IANS) War is not a solution to Afghanistan's political conflicts, said a statement issued here at the conclusion of a dialogue attended by members of the Kabul government and Taliban.

In the statement released at the end of the meeting on Thursday night, the warring sides expressed their gratitude for the efforts of Iran in helping push forward the peace process in Afghanistan.

The Afghan government and the Taliban agreed that the continuation of the war would damage the country's interests and they should endeavour to reach a political and peaceful solution to the differences among the concerning parties.

They also decided to discuss the issues that need further consultation, such as the establishment of a mechanism for the transition from war to permanent peace and the Islamic system in Afghanistan, as well as ways to achieve the goals during the next meeting expected to be held as soon as possible, the statement added.

Condemning the attacks that target people's homes, offices, mosques, hospitals and public institutions, the sides called for the punishment of the perpetrators.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Thursday urged a peaceful solution to the differences among Afghan political parties.

"For peace one should sacrifice and forgive, should refrain from the maximum demands and pay attention to the demands of the other side," Zarif said at the end of the intra-Afghan dialogue.

"What I demand from you (the Afghan parties) is to seize this opportunity and end the war in Afghanistan as soon as possible and provide the people of Afghanistan with an opportunity for development."

Iran is ready to facilitate the continuation of talks in any way the Afghan parties want, he added.

Hours after the release of the statement on Thursday, local media reported that the Taliban captured the Islam Qala customs post on the border of Iran and Afghanistan.

Following the Taliban's seizure of the border post, the Afghanistan security forces reportedly fled to Iran after clashes erupted in Islam Qala.

Located in Afghanistan's Herat province, the Islam Qala border post is the official land crossing from Iran's eastern Taybad town.

--IANS

ksk/