War of words between Puri and Sisodia over vaccination

New Delhi, June 22 (IANS) A day after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the Punjab chief ministerial candidate from his party would be from Sikh community, union minister Hardeep Singh Puri accused him of doing politics instead of focusing on vaccination.

Union urban development minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday tweeted, "On a day India vaccinated more than 84 lakh people, Delhi administered only 76,259 out of more than 11 lakh doses available. Why?"

In a further tweet, Puri said, "Instead of focusing on health and welfare of people of Delhi, Kejriwal Ji is busy in Punjab searching for a Sikh CM face for his party."

After the union minister's remark came, senior AAP leader and Delhi deputy chief minister hit back on Twitter.

In reply to Puri's tweet, Sisodia asked the union minister to focus on providing enough vaccines for the youth rather than just abusing chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"Hardeep ji: pls focus on providing enough vaccines for the youth, rather than just abusing Arvind Kejriwal all the time. Central Govt's vaccination flip-flops have created a crisis situation all over the country," Sisodia said on Twitter.

Kejriwal, who was in Amritsar on Monday, had announced that the party's chief ministerial face for the 2022 Punjab assembly polls will be from the Sikh community.

--IANS

pd/skp/