War of words between Suvendu Adhikari, Abhishek Banerjee continues in West Bengal

Purba Medinipur (West Bengal) [India], January 26 (ANI): Newly-inducted Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari on Monday alleged that Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee, the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, had misappropriated large amount of wealth, a chunk of which he deposited monthly in an overseas bank.



Addressing a public meeting in Tamluk, Adhikari said, "Tolabaaz bhaipo (corrupt nephew) has indulged in the coal scam, sand scam and smuggling of cows. He owns a multi-storied house and 35 plots on Harish Mukherjee Street and Harish Chatterjee Street. He owns a factory in Durgapur and hotels in Puri. Moreover, every month Rs 36 lakh is deposited in a Thailand bank."

Refuting Abhishek Banerjee's remark that Adhikari had enjoyed the benefits of power for 10 years, Adhikari said, "Have you seen any changes in me? My house is as it was before 2011. If I fall ill, I visit the Tamluk Hospital. On the other hand, he (Abhishek Banerjee) goes to Singapore for treatment."

Adhikari claimed that TMC is on its last leg in Bengal. "After the corruption in cyclone Amphan relief fund, lockdown and stealing COVID vaccines, their leader even stole the slogans of BJP," said Adhikari.

Adhikari, a former TMC minister and Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA), joined the BJP in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a rally in Midnapore in West Bengal on December 19.

The BJP has been aggressively campaigning in West Bengal over the past few months with top leaders Amit Shah, JP Nadda visiting the state.



Elections for 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal are slated to take place later this year. (ANI)

