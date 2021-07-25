War of words erupts between The Hindu group members over paper's credibility

On July 22, Parthasarathy, a former Editor of The Hindu daily, had tweeted after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi: "Had the privilege of calling on Prime Minister @narendramodi today & had an illuminating conversation in which he shared his perspective on issues of current public interest."

Chennai, July 25 (IANS) A war of words has erupted on Twitter between the Chairperson of The Hindu Publishing Group (THG), Malini Parthasarathy, and N. Ram, Director, THG, following a tweet by the former.

A day before, Parthasarathy had tweeted about her meeting with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman: "Had a lively & enjoyable discussion with the cerebral & feisty Union Finance Minister @nsitharaman on current issues."

Apparently with reference to Parathasarthy's tweets, a Twitter user by the name of ProG @Mrs_DoSoLittle asked Ram: "@nramindwhy sir, why? Hindu's hard-earned legacy is being squandered away."

To which Ram had replied: "I have nothing to do with this. What I can assure you is that we will do our very best to prevent The Hindu's 'hard-earned' reputation and legacy of 142+ years ‘being squandered away'."

Responding to that, Parthasarathy tweeted: "Our 142+ years of hard-earned reputation was built by reporting that was factual & not driven by political prejudice or bias. We @the_hindu are determined to restore the honesty & credibility of our reporting & commentary. This is the only way forward to revive our great legacy."

It appears that she implied in her tweet that The Hindu daily has lost its credibility and she is trying to restore the same.

--IANS

vj/arm