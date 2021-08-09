War veteran who bombarded Karachi Port Gopal Rao passes away

His end came on Sunday nearly two weeks after being felicitated on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee of 1971 War Victory.

Chennai, Aug 9 (IANS) The veteran of the 1971 India-Pakistan war and who was instrumental in sinking two Pakistani destroyers and one minesweeper Commodore Kasargod Patnashetti Gopal Rao MVC VSM (Retd) has passed away here.

Born on November 13, 1926, Rao was awarded the Maha Vir Chakra for his crucial role in Operation Trident - India's second highest military decoration.

It was on the night of December 4, 1971, Rao led a task force belonging to Western Fleet deep into the enemy waters and successfully bombarded the Karachi port, setting fire to oil and other installations in the harbour.

The bombardment of Karachi port happened after the Indian war ships destroyed two Pakistani destroyers and one minesweeper braving their gunfire.

Only July 22, he was felicitated by Governor Banwarilal Purohit and General-Officer-Commanding Dakshin Bharat Area Lt Gen A. Arun on the occasion of Swarnim Vijay Varsh Celebrations organised by the Indian Army here.

--IANS

vj/in