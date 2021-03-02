  1. Sify.com
  4. Ward boy arrested for molesting female COVID patient in Maharashtra's Thane

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Tue, Mar 2nd, 2021, 19:46:59hrs
Representative Image

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], March 2 (ANI): Maharashtra Police on Tuesday arrested a ward boy at Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) COVID-19 Centre in Thane for allegedly molesting a woman patient on February 28.

Police in an official statement said that a case has been registered against the ward boy at Bazarpeth Police Station in Kalyan.
"In a shocking incident, a female COVID-19 positive patient had arrived at KDMC Covid Centre in Kalyan to admit herself for treatment. Here, she alleges, that a ward boy molested her while she awaited treatment. After filing a complaint, now an FIR has been registered and the accused arrested," the statement said.
It added that the victim informed her husband about the incident via a telephone call and cried out for help, following which the ward boy fled the scene.
"Further investigation in the case is underway," police added. (ANI)

