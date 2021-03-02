Ward boy arrested for molesting female COVID patient in Maharashtra's Thane

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], March 2 (ANI): Maharashtra Police on Tuesday arrested a ward boy at Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) COVID-19 Centre in Thane for allegedly molesting a woman patient on February 28.



Police in an official statement said that a case has been registered against the ward boy at Bazarpeth Police Station in Kalyan.

"In a shocking incident, a female COVID-19 positive patient had arrived at KDMC Covid Centre in Kalyan to admit herself for treatment. Here, she alleges, that a ward boy molested her while she awaited treatment. After filing a complaint, now an FIR has been registered and the accused arrested," the statement said.

It added that the victim informed her husband about the incident via a telephone call and cried out for help, following which the ward boy fled the scene.

"Further investigation in the case is underway," police added. (ANI)

