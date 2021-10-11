Warm send-off to Himachal's acting Chief Justice

A Full Court Address was held in his honour that was attended, among others, by Justices Sabina, Tarlok Singh Chauhan, Sureshwar Thakur, Vivek Singh Thakur, Anoop Chitkara, and Satyen Vaidya.

Shimla, Oct 11 (IANS) A warm send-off was given on Monday to Himachal Pradesh High Court's acting Chief Justice Ravi Malimath, who has been elevated as Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua also attended the full court reference through virtual mode.

In his remarks on the occasion, Justice Malimath said he had attempted to deliver real and speedy justice to the litigants. The only thing that ought to be of paramount importance for a judge is the quality and pace of justice, he said.

He said any decision that is taken, be it on the judicial or administrative side, must be just, fair and reasonable. He also said he had developed an attitude of zero tolerance towards incompetency, inefficiency, and insincerity.

He said that during 105 days in this court, his Bench has disposed off 1,511 main cases. He said he had envisioned many plans for the courts in Himachal Pradesh and numbers of progressive steps have been taken.

Justice Malimath said the time period for removing the office objection has been enhanced from 20 days to six weeks in order to help the members of the Bar. He said amendment was made in the HP Judicial Services Rules 2004 for granting powers to the high court to make recruitment to all class of judges in the district judiciary.

In addition to the administrative judges for each district, he said, a new concept of having guardian judges for each district has been floated. "Himachal is a beautiful state not only because of its scenic beauty but also because of its people," he added.

--IANS

vg/vd