Warner shares photo of his bats, gets trolled by Kohli

New Delhi, Jan 26 (IANS) Australia opener David Warner took to Instagram to share a picture of his collection of bats, which he captioned as "Stock-taking time."

He used a hashtag -- #needafewmore for the picture showing around 20 bats.

Soon after posting the picture, Indian Skipper Virat Kohli used the opportunity to pull Warner's leg.

He replied to Warner's post on Instagram and commented: "And you wanted one more bat from me."

Warner was quick to respond and wrote "@virat.kohli as I said I need just one.

Apart from Virat Kohli, many social media users also commented on the post. A user Raghav Balasankaran wrote: "Bowlers take note, the only way to stop @davidwarner31 from scoring is to hide all these bats from him." Another user Kanishk Dev Bisaria wrote: "Wish I could have one with your autograph on it @davidwarner31." A fan Shristi deep gushed: "Sir, can u please give me one. Fan from India." A post read: "@davidwarner31 if someday you plan to give away any of these beauties... please please consider me to be first in the queue." saurav/dpb