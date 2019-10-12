Warrant against Ameesha Patel in cheque bounce case

Ranchi police will go to Mumbai to execute the warrant which was issued on a complaint by Ajay Kumar Singh.

"Ameesha Patel and her business partner Kunal had taken Rs 2.50 crore for making a film. They had assured to return the money after the release of the film in 2018. The film never released in 2018. When we approached Ameesha Patel for the money, she gave a cheque of Rs 3 crore, which bounced," said Ajay Singh in a press statement on Saturday.

"Ameesha and her friend Kunal started ignoring my calls. The legal notice furnished by me was also not answered by the actress. I filed a complaint in the Ranchi district court last year. Now, the Ranchi court has issued a warrant against her," the statement said.

Ameesha is also facing a cheating case, which accuses her of not attending an event in Ranchi after taking money. A complaint was lodged by the event company with the police in February this year.