Warring ABAP saints call for truce

ABAP President Mahant Narendra Giri has pardoned his disciple, yoga guru Anand Giri after the latter sought forgiveness from his guru and the Panch Parmeshwar of Shri Panchayati Akhara Niranjani.

Prayagraj, May 27 (IANS) The warring saints of the Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) have finally called for a truce.

This comes days after Anand Giri was expelled from the Akhara for violating its traditions.

Mahanat Narendra Giri, after the apology, lifted the ban on Anand Giri from entering Bade Hanuman temple and the Baghambari Mutt.

Anand Giri reportedly apologised to his Guru Narendra Giri at the residence of a fellow disciple.

According to sources, the ongoing dispute between Mahant Narendra Giri and his disciple has been resolved following the intervention of senior seers of the Shri Panchayati Niranjani Akhara and the ABAP.

In a short video, shared with the media by Mahant Narendra Giri, Anand Giri is heard pleading for forgiveness.

"I am taking back all the comments and statements made by me in newspapers, TV news channels or social media and plead for forgiveness from my guru."

In the video, Narendra Giri says: "On the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima, Anand Giri has sought forgiveness from me and the Panch Parmeshwar of the akhara, and so I am forgiving him. Now, he is free to come and perform puja at the mutt.

"I will also talk to the Panch Parmeshwar of the Niranjani Akhara to forgive him (Anand Giri) and take him back."

Earlier this month, Anand Giri was expelled from the Panchayati akhara for keeping close contact with his family, which is against traditions of sainthood and also for alleged misuse of funds of the Baghambari Mutt and Bade Hanuman temple.

The dispute between the guru and disciple escalated and their differences grew as Anand Giri levelled several serious allegations against Narendra Giri.

He also wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath seeking a CBI probe into the death of secretary of the akhara, Ashish Giri, whose body with gunshot injury was found in the ashram at Daraganj in Prayagraj in November 2019.

--IANS

amita/ksk/