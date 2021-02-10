Was Bhagat Singh also a andolanjivi, Tikait asks PM Modi

Addressing a well-attended 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' at Gumthala Garhu village in Pehowa in this district, a third within a week in Haryana, he said the government should not be under the wrong impression that the protesting farmers will return to their homes without their demands being accepted.

New Delhi : Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait on Tuesday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'andolanjivi' (professional protestors) remarks and asked if people like great freedom fighter Bhagat Singh will also be put in that category.

Without naming the Prime Minister or using his 'andolanjivi' phrase, Tikait said, "In Parliament, they are saying these are parjivis (parasites). Was Bhagat Singh who sacrificed his life for this nation a parjivi? What about 150 farmers who died during this agitation? Were they parjivis too? Had they gone to Delhi to agitate and die?"

Speaking in Rajya Sabha on Monday, the prime minister had hit out at those behind the farmers' protests, saying a new "breed" of agitators called "Andolan jivi" has emerged in the country who cannot live without an agitation and the nation should guard against them.

