Was CCD founder abducted, asks Karnataka Cong MLA

Bengaluru: Congress MLA DK Shivakumar on VG Siddhartha, founder-owner of Cafe Coffee Day, going missing in Mangaluru: "This incident is hard to believe, I've asked for an investigation. He is an asset to the country, we don't know if he is missing or someone has taken him away."

Siddhartha went missing near the Netravati river in Mangaluru, police said.

The police have launched a search operation in the river to trace him in the Ullal area of Mangaluru, using inflatable boats to search the area.

Siddhartha has been reported missing from Jappinamogaru, which is very close to Netravathi river and just two to three kilometres from the sea. Local MLA and Congress leader U T Abdul Khader, too, joined in the search operation on Tuesday morning. "We are very concerned that our friend, a very good person and someone who has given jobs to thousands of people is missing since yesterday night," Khader told ANI. Siddhartha is also the son-in-law of the former Karnataka chief minister and Maharashtra Governor S M Krishna. Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Congress leaders D K Shivakumar and B L Shankar arrived at the Bengaluru residence of SM Krishna early this morning.