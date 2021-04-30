Was doing my duty, standby for whatever I did, says district magistrate who raided marriage hall in Tripura

Agartala (Tripura) [India], April 30 (ANI): West Tripura District Magistrate Shailesh Kumar Yadav, who raided two marriage halls during night curfew earlier this week, has said that that he was just enforcing law and order and that stands by his actions.



Speaking to the media on Friday, Yadav said, "The committee summoned me to give evidence today. I came here at 3 pm and submitted my statement, other documents, and orders brought out by me under the Disaster Management Act and Section 144. Also, I was asked some questions which I replied and I am going to fully cooperate with the inquiry committee, and whatever dates are fixed and documents are asked for that will be completely given from my sides."

Yadav added, "It is my duty to enforce the law and orders which are for prevention of the spread of COVID and that's what I did that night. I stand by whatever I did."

Inquiry of District Magistrate of West Tripura district Dr Shailesh Kumar Yadav after he had raided two marriage halls during night curfew four days back started here on Friday.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb had ordered an inquiry into the incident and sought a report from the Chief Secretary.

A high level inquiry committee of consisting two senior IAS officers has been formed for the same.

Yadav appeared before the inquiry committee that sat in the office of one of the committee member, Secretary Kiran Gittey.

On April 26, Yadav stopped a marriage ceremony for flouting Covid norms, five Tripura MLAs have written to the state chief secretary demanding action against him accusing him of trashing the priest, groom and guests and using flighty language.

Yadav later apologised for his actions, saying what he did was only "for the benefit and well being of people". (ANI)

