Was invited to several programmes, attended only one 'due to Constitutional obligation': Mamata

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Jan 11 (ANI): After attending the unveiling of Dynamic Architectural Illumination of Rabindra Setu (Howrah Bridge) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee came back to participate at the demonstration being held by Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) and stated that she attended the event "due to Constitutional obligation."



"I was invited to several programmes but I went only for one event at the Millennium Park, due to Constitutional obligation. I met the Prime Minister and said to him that we are against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Population Register," Banerjee said while addressing the protesting Jadavpur University students and TMCP members.

Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the Dynamic Architectural Illumination with synchronised light and sound system of Rabindra Setu (Howrah Bridge), as a part of the 150th-anniversary celebrations of Kolkata Port Trust.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was also present on the occasion. The Prime Minister is on a two-day visit to West Bengal. (ANI)

