Was shocked when Congress opposed abrogation of Article 370 calling it an international issue: Smriti Irani

Ambala (Haryana) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Union Minister Smriti Irani on Thursday said that she was shocked when the Congress leaders opposed the abrogation of Article 370 in the Parliament calling it an international issue.



"We were all shocked when Congress leaders in the Parliament said that they don't approve of any constitutional development on Article 370. They said that it is an international issue. Our soldiers shed their blood for Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir and they say that it is an international issue," she said addressing a public gathering in Ambala.

The BJP leader was here to campaign for incumbent MLA and party candidate from Ambala city constituency Aseem Goel.

Irani also said that it is because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah that the country has been unified from "Kashmir to Kanyakumari".

The also targeted Rahul Gandhi for demanding proof for the surgical strike and said that it is not a child's play to fight at the border at Siachen glacier.

The Assembly elections in Haryana are scheduled to be held on October 21 and the votes will be counted on October 24. (ANI)

