Was waiting to see this day in my lifetime: Sushma's last tweet

New Delhi: Just hours before her demise, Bharatiya Janata Party stalwart Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the government revoked the special status for Jammu and Kashmir, saying "I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime".

Taking to Twitter in the evening, Swaraj said: "@narendramodi ji - Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime."

This last tweet of Swaraj and the words used by her left scores of her supporters and admirers in shock and grief.

This was her second tweet in as many days lauding the government over the move to revoke special status for Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcate the border state into two Union territories. "I congratulate the Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji for his outstanding performance in Rajya Sabha," she tweeted on Monday after the bills on J&K were passed in the Upper House. Illustrious Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who brought a rare empathy and a human approach to India's diplomacy, passed away on Tuesday night suffering a massive cardiac arrest. She was 67. Swaraj was taken to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences around 9:30 pm in a critical condition and was straight away taken to the emergency ward where a team of doctors attended to her but could not revive the astute politician, AIIMS sources said.