Wasn't an act of sedition, says Shyam Benegal on case against writing letter over mob lynching

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Ffilmmaker Shyam Benegal who is one of the persons named in the FIR filed against the 49 eminent personalities for writing letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over mob lynching, has expressed surprise over the complaint stating that it wasn't a threat to anyone and is part of the constitutional right granted to all citizens.

Benegal stressed that comments and appeals made do not come under sedition and they were only exercising their freedom of expression by writing such letter."I read about it (FIR) in newspapers but have got no intimidation. The letter was not a threat to anyone that could have caused any kind of disturbance to peace," said Benegal."Freedom of expression is a constitutional right given to every citizen. As long as there is no act or threat of sedition, comments and appeals made do not constitute a threat neither are seditious," he said.FIR was lodged against 49 known personalities who had written an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over incidents of mob lynching. The case was lodged at Bihar's Muzaffarpur Sadar police Station following an order passed by Chief Judicial Magistrate on a complaint by local advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha.In July, forty-nine known personalities including writer Ramchandra Guha and filmmakers Mani Ratnam, Shyam Benegal, Aparna Sen and Anurag Kashyap and others expressing their concern over the incidents of lynching (ANI)