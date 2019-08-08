Watch: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Thu, Aug 08, 2019 21:49 hrs
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the nation for the first time after the dilution of Article 370 and the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir. In the special broadcast, he outlined the Centre's vision for J&K and Ladakh.

"We have taken this decision as a family," said PM Modi on revocation of Article 370. He said that a new era had begun in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh adding that Article 370 had become a hurdle and prevented the development of Kashmir. Watch the rest of the PM's address to the nation here:

