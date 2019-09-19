Watchdog foundation slams Amitabh Bachchan for supporting metro construction

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): As protests continued outside the residence of Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, NGO Watchdog Foundation joined the fray slamming him for supporting metro construction here by cutting trees and accusing him of double standards.

"Your tweet on the aspect of Aarey is totally in contradiction to your own conduct in the past in the said matter. When it comes one's own property the rules of the game are different, but when it comes to Aarey, the rules are diametrically opposite," said the foundation in a statement on Thursday.

"We are unable to fathom this contradiction of yours," it said.Protestors also handed over a copy of the statement to the guard at Bachchan's residence.The foundation said that the Metro Line 2B is supposed to provide interconnectivity among the existing Western Express Highway, Eastern Express Highway, Western Railway, Central Railway, MonoRail, and several metro lines."The original route of this Metro Line 2B was supposed to be passing from Road no 10, which has your residence known as "Pratiksha". In order to spare your residence, you vehemently objected to the original route, which was then re-aligned to Road no 1 leading to SV road," it said.It said that at the time of road widening near Pratiksha Bungalow, Bachchan did not allow hand over of the land affected by the road line to be handed over to the corporation."However the neighbouring properties of SVKM girls hostel and Satya Murthi building were demolished by the corporation for the purposes of the said road widening," it added.On Tuesday, Bachchan had tweeted in support of the construction calling metro a faster, convenient and efficient mode of transport and suggested that it is also the solution to combat air pollution."Friend of mine had a medical emergency, decided to take METRO instead of his car .. came back very impressed .. said was faster, convenient and most efficient .. Solution for Pollution ...Grow more trees .. I did in my garden .. have you," the Bollywood actor had tweeted.On the other hand, several actions have joined protesters opposing the decision of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's tree authority to slash 27,000 trees in the Aarey forest, to make car shed for the metro. (ANI)