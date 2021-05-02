Watchdog reports 40% increase in attacks on Pak journalists

Islamabad, May 2 (IANS) Watchdog Pakistan Freedom Network has declared Islamabad as the most dangerous city for journalists and reported that there was a 40 per cent increase in attack on journalists in Pakistan.

In its report, the network said that overall, there has been a 40 per cent increase in the attack on journalists and Islamabad had reported 51 of those cases. The breakdown showed that Sindh was in second place with 38 cases, Punjab in third with 39 cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in fourth with 13 cases, Azad Jammu and Kashmir in the fifth place with nine cases and Balochistan was in the last place with eight cases, Geo TV reported.