Water crisis: 1st water train leaves for Chennai

Chennai: The first train carrying water to Chennai left for the parched city on Friday from Jolarpet railway station carrying 2.5 million litres of water.

Scorching heat and delayed monsoon have crippled Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu with an acute water crisis.

A second train will also carry more water to Chennai.

The Chennai Metro Water has set a target of ferrying 10 million litres a day.

"Based on slots available for movement of these trains the capacity could go up," said a railway official.

Various hotels and restaurants in the city have stopped offering meals at noon due to water shortage. People are forced to draw water from the ground illegally and over 200 motors have been seized by the Chennai Metrowater department.