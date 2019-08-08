Water level in Kunavaram, Polavaram districts rising: APSDMA

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) said water level in Kunavaram and Polavaram districts is rising, adding that due to heavy downpour in the region, the Godavari River in East and West Godavari districts is flowing precariously at various places.

Even though the water level in Chintur district is receding, APSDMA, in a report, said that the water level is steady in Dowaleswaram district and the second-level warning will continue to be effective in the region.



It also added that a total of 90 personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and 225 personnel from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed in both East and West Godavari districts.

Five satellite phones are being used in East Godavari and one in West Godavari. Moreover, as many as 111 fire service tenders have been deployed in East Godavari and 49 in West Godavari districts.

The State Disaster Management Authority has said present levels of the floodwater from Vamsadhara and Nagavali rivers is receding.

"All measures are taken by District Collectors and as of now, the situation is under control," read the report. (ANI)

