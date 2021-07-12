Water levels at Wazirabad barrage lowest since 1965: DJB

During an inspection to take stock of the water situation at the Wazirabad pond on Monday, Chadha claimed the Haryana government has not been releasing at least 120 MGD (million gallons per day) water that is due to Delhi.

New Delhi, July 12 (IANS) Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Vice-Chairman Raghav Chadha on Monday claimed that the water levels of the Yamuna river at the Wazirabad barrage are the lowest since 56 years.

"The water treatment plants in Delhi are operating at a reduced capacity because of a less discharge of raw water from Haryana. Yamuna has dried up so much that it can be used as a playground. The water levels at the Wazirabad barrage have not been so low since 1965," Chadha claimed in an official statement.

Delhi is a landlocked city and relies on its neighbouring states for water supply. Uttar Pradesh supplies to Delhi a share of the Ganga water and Haryana of the Yamuna water. Delhi also gets water from Punjab through Bhakra Nangal.

Even if the water level in the Yamuna goes down by a foot, it causes havoc in the capital, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said, adding that it has gone down by 7.5 feet as Haryana has withheld Delhi's share of water and the BJP-led Haryana government must return to Delhi its rightful share of 120 MGD water.

"With folded hands, I plead with the Haryana government, please give the citizens of Delhi their rightful share of water. The Supreme Court had ordered you to supply this water on legal grounds. You have to supply it on humanitarian grounds as well," DJB vice chairman added.

The DJB moved the Supreme Court on Sunday seeking directions to Haryana to release the capital's legitimate share of water.

The DJB has been supplying 945 MGD of water to the city residents this summer against the demand of 1,150 MGD.

According to DJB, at present, Delhi is receiving 479 MGD water as against 609 MGD from Haryana. Besides, the city draws 90 MGD groundwater and receives 250 MGD water from the Upper Ganga Canal.

With Haryana withholding 120 MGD water, the Yamuna has completely dried up and the operational capacity at various treatment plants has reduced by 40 to 50 per cent, Chadha said.

He said the Chandrawal Water Treatment Plant (WTP) has been operating at a 55-MGD capacity against the normal 90 MGD. Similarly, the Wazirabad WTP and the Okhla WTP have been operating at 80-MGD and a 12-MGD capacity against their normal capacity of 135 MGD and 20 MGD, respectively.

Water supply has been hit in central Delhi, south Delhi, west Delhi and the NDMC area where important institutions, including the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the Supreme Court, the Prime Minister's residence and foreign embassies are located, Chadha said.

