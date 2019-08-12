Water levels recede, rains ease out in Maharashtra, North K'taka

New Delhi [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Rains have eased out, water levels have started receding and surface communication is likely to be restored soon in Maharashtra and North Karnataka, Integrated Defence Staff (IDS) said on Monday.

"Rains have stopped in North Karnataka and water levels have started receding. The situation is under control and de-requisitioning of Army is likely to commence today. With most areas being accessible by road, helicopters are also likely to be de-requisitioned," said ISD.

"South Karnataka weather is holding but with orange alert in force, close watch will need to be maintained on the situation. Helicopter at Mysore is being reverted back to Yelahanka," ISD added.In wake of incessant rains and flood wreaking havoc in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had on Sunday held a detailed review meeting with the chief secretary, senior officials from resettlement and rehabilitation (R&R), disaster management department and other concerned officials at Ministry Control Room.The death toll due to floods and heavy rainfall in Pune division has reached 40 while three people are missing, an official statement said on Sunday.According to the statement from the Divisional Commissioner's office, at least 4,41,835 people have been evacuated to 524 temporary shelters in Pune, Sangli, Kolhapur, Satara and Solapur districts.It said 104 teams of different agencies along with 182 boats are in operation in Sangli and Kolhapur districts.Meanwhile, Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) said 40 people have lost their lives while 14 are missing since August 1 due to floods in the state.The state disaster monitoring centre has also said that 5, 81,702 people have been evacuated from the flood-hit areas.All schools and colleges -- government and private -- in affected flood-hit districts will remain closed till August 15.In Kerala, the situation still remains grim as the death toll here mounted to 76 on Monday."76 lives have been lost; 58 are missing. There are now 1654 flood relief camps spread across the State. These camps host 287585 persons from 83274 families," Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's office tweeted citing data provided by Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA).The data shared by the Chief Minister's office is from August 8 to August 12 until 11 am.Malappuram remained the most affected district where 24 people have lost their lives while 50 were reported missing.Over 2.5 people across 14 districts of Kerala have been affected by the floods.Yesterday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah undertook an aerial survey of flood-affected areas Belgavi district of Karnataka and Sangli and Kolhapur of Maharashtra to take stock of the situation. (ANI)