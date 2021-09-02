Water logging across Delhi leaves commuters hassled

After a record overnight downpour, the rainfall figures from 8.30 am till 5:30 pm in the national capital on Wednesday were: Safdarjung - 75.15 mm; Palam - 80.6 mm; Lodhi Road - 75.8 mm; Ridge - 52 mm; and Aya Nagar - 45.14 mm -- as per the data provided by the India Meteorological Department ( IMD).

New Delhi, Sep 2 (IANS) Heavy rainfall since early morning on Wednesday resulted in water logging in many parts of the national capital, causing inconvenience to the commuters.

People going for work were stuck on the roads for hours because of water logging and the resultant traffic jams. Many residential colonies were also flooded.

Many people using public transports to reach their work places were unable reach the bus stops or Metro stations because of heavy water logging.

Pawan Joshi, a resident of South Ganesh Nagar in East Delhi, said that usually it takes around 30 minutes for him to reach his office in Okhla Phase-3, but on Wednesday it took over one hour.

"Generally, I would drive my bike from Mother Dairy to NH-24, but today I had to drive a longer distance to reach NH-24 due to heavy water logging at several places. I reached my office after driving for over 70 minutes. I had left for office 30 minutes before the usual time," Joshi said.

Ashish Pandey, a resident of Saket in South Delhi, said, "As heavy rains continued since early morning, I decided to take an auto-rickshaw to office. Normally, the ride would cost me Rs 55-60. But today I had to pay Rs 200," he said.

Due to heavy spells of rain through out the day on Wednesday, water logging put the city on halt for hours as many plush areas, including Chanakyapuri, Connaught Place and several small lanes in the Chandni Chowk market, were all heavily inundated.

Similarly, the commuters moving from Dhaula Kuan towards Gyarah Murti were stuck due to heavy water logging for more than an hour.

Preetam Kothadia, an advocate living in Indirapuram (Ghaziabad) and having his chamber at the Patiala House Court, said he drove for around one hour but could only reach the Ghazipur landfill after which he decided to go back home as the entire area near Ghazipur was flooded.

The Delhi government, however, claimed that it has been trying its best to reduce water logging in the city.

"Delhi has been witnessing heavy rainfall for the last two days. However, relentless efforts of the Delhi government ensured that no bus was submerged at the Minto Bridge. There were also many areas which didn't report water logging despite heavy rainfall. Delhi government is trying its best to reduce water logging on city roads and the efforts will continue," the Delhi government said in a statement.

--IANS

pd/arm