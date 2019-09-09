Water-logging in many parts as heavy rains lash Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India] Sept 9 (ANI): Heavy downpour in the capital of Madhya Pradesh caused water-logging on the multiple stretches on Monday.

Commuters were seen stuck due to vehicular traffic and pedestrian movement was also disrupted as the roads and pavements were flooded.



According to IMD, skies will generally remain cloudy and the city may receive moderate to light rainfall during the next 24 hours.

The weather forecasting agency has predicted that maximum and minimum temperature is most likely to remain around 24 degrees Celcius and 27 degrees Celcius respectively.

Meanwhile, some barracks of the Harda jail were also flooded due to incessant rains. (ANI)

