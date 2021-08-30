Water scarcity threatens Iraqi children's lives: Unicef

Baghdad, Aug 30 (IANS) The Unicef in Iraq warned of the imminent danger of water scarcity on Iraqi children's health and future.
"Nearly three out of five children in Iraq have no access to safely managed water services, while less than half of all schools in the country have access to basic water," the UNICEF said in a statement on Sunday based on its new report.
The report added that it will risk Iraqi children's health, nutrition, cognitive development and future livelihoods, Xinhua news agency.
Sheema Sen Gupta, the Unicef representative in Iraq, said children cannot develop and thrive to their full potential at that level of water scarcity, according to the statement.
The UN body further said that it will continue supporting the federal and regional governments, local partners, civil society and private sectors to address the vulnerability of water resources in the Middle East and North Africa.
