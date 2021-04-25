Water supply affected in various parts of Delhi

New Delhi, April 25 (IANS) Water supply across the national capital was affected from Sunday evening in wake of curtailment of operations at two treatment plants, a Delhi Jal Board statement said.

"Due to depletion of pond level at Wazirabad Pond (668 feet) against the normal level of 674.5 feet and reduction in release of raw water by Haryana in Yamuna river, water production has been curtailed at Water Treatment Plants at Wazirabad and Chandrawal," it said, adding that water supply shall be affected from Sunday evening till the pond level improves to normal.