Water supply to be affected in parts of Delhi on July 27-28

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Water supply will be affected in parts of Delhi on Tuesday and Wednesday, the Delhi Jal Board said on Monday.

"Water supply to the following areas/colonies will not be available from 2.00 P.M. on July 27 to 6.00 AM on July 28 for attending leakages at Rajdhani Park Metro Station and Metro Pillar no. 514/515 under Nangloi WTP", read the release by Delhi Jal Board.



The areas that will be affected during the period of shut down include Nanglai, Mundka including adjoining colonies, Hiran Kudna, Kamruddin Nagar, Nihal Vihar, Ranholla Village, Bakkarwala, Nangiol JJC and Camps, Jwalapuri, Rajdhani Park, Friends Enclave, Kavita Colony, Mohan Garden ground of colonies, Fish Market Booster command area colonies, Vikas Nagar group of colonies. Uttam nagar group of colonies. Hastsal, Dichaon kalan, Jhroda Village, Mitraon Village, Gopal Nagar Group of colonies, Sainik Enclave with all adjoining colonies, Chawla Village, Badusrai, Daulatpur, Hasan Pur, Kharkhari, Jhuljuli, Ujwa, Rawta, Samaspur, Jaffarpur kalan, Khera dabar, Malik pur, Mundhela Khurd and Kalan, Bakar Garh, Kajipur, Isapur, Dhansa, Shikarpur, Ghumanheda, Jhatikara, Raghopur with adjoining villages and colonies.

The DJB said residents are requested to store sufficient quantity of water. (ANI)