Waterlogging hits vehicular movement in Gurugram, Noida, Delhi

Parts of Delhi, Gururam and Noida received light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms in the early hours of Monday. As per the IMD, thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain occurred over and adjoining areas of most places of Delhi-NCR, including Bahadurgarh, Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Noida, Assandh, Safidon, Gohana, Gannaur, Sonipat, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Narnaul.After which, traffic disruptions were reported due to waterlogging in several areas.Severe waterlogging has been reported in Gurugram's Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) due to heavy rainfall, while vehicles were seen partially submerged in water in Sector 10.Gurugram Traffic Police tweeted and informed about the waterlogging issues and urged commuters to plan their travel accordingly."Waterlogging has been reported near Naharpur FOB. Our traffic officials are on the spot to facilitate the traffic flow. Commuters are requested to plan their travel accordingly," Gurugram Traffic Police tweeted.While Delhi Traffic Police wrote, "Waterlogging reported at Pulpehladpur under the railway bridge. Traffic is diverted from MB Road towards Mathura Road.""Traffic is moving at a slow pace due to rain on the Sector-60 underpass," Noida Police tweeted.Private forecaster Skymet Weather had earlier informed that Delhi rains are expected to make a good comeback with showers for the next two to three days and the city is likely to see water logging in some parts."Delhi during the initial days was seeing deficiency in terms of rains. In fact, all the nine districts of Delhi were deficient. However, with the rains last week, the deficit had reduced from 65 per cent to 56 per cent," it added. (ANI)