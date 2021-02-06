Waters in Indonesian village turn red as floods hit dye-manufacturing factory

Jakarta [Indonesia], February 7 (ANI): A blood-red river inundated the Jenggot village in Indonesia after floods hit a nearby batik factory on Saturday, reported CNN.



The floods caused a social media frenzy, as thousands of users on Twitter shared photos and videos of the village being flooded by the crimson-coloured water, which some social media users said reminded them of blood.

"I am so afraid if this photo gets into the bad hands of hoax spreaders...Fear mongering narratives about signs that it is the end of the world, bloody rain etc," said a Twitter user.

According to CNN, the Pekalongan city, where the Jenggot village is located, is known for manufacturing batik, a traditional Indonesian method of using wax to resist water-based dyes to depict patterns and drawings, usually on fabric.

Bright green water covered another village north of the city during a flood last month.

"The red flood is due to the batik dye, which has been hit by the flood. It will disappear when it mixes with rain after a while," said the head of Pekalongan disaster relief, Dimas Arga Yudha. (ANI)

