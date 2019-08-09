Wayanad: Two dead due landslide after heavy rain

Wayanad (Kerala) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Two people died in Meppadi area of Wayanad district on Friday due to landslides following heavy rains, the NDRF said.

Kerala and its neibhouring states are receiving relentless rains from the past few days. Several isolated pockets of the state have been submerged due to swelling of rivers.



Several teams of the NDRF are carrying out rescue operation in various places of Kerala to save those in deluged areas.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KDSMA) has evacuated 22,165 people to safety in 315 camps across the state.

All schools have been asked to remain closed by authorities in the wake of heavy downpour. (ANI)

