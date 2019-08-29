Wayanad should develop as tourism hub: Rahul Gandhi

Wayanad (Kerala) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Congress MP from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that Wayanad should be developed as a tourism hub.

"It is a very beautiful place. You can see beauty everywhere and it has tremendous tourism potential. We should try and make Wayanad a tourism centre for the country," he said.

Gandhi is here to survey flood-affected areas and to review rescue and relief operations in the aftermath of the deluge following incessant downpour."I love Kerala but when people say god's own country they should think of Wayanad. There are many things that can be done to improve the tourism potential and to make sure that these youngsters have jobs in the future in Wayanad," he said.Gandhi said the development should focus on connecting the constituency with the world. "There are issues of road connectivity here and if we want development, we have to connect Wayanad with Kerala and with the rest of the world," he further said.Gandhi also highlighted the importance of developing the constituency by preserving the spirit and tradition of the people and adapting the techniques of sustainable development."It is important that when we make Wayanad a tourism centre we should take into account the spirit and the tradition of our people. Also, tourism should be done in a sustainable way," he said. (ANI)